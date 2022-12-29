22-10-19-wood-river-volleyball-roland-13.jpg

Wood River senior Samantha Chambers (2) goes up for a block with freshman teammate Ellie Sandoz during the Wolverines’ sweep of visiting Jerome as the Great Basin 7 District Tournament got underway on Oct. 15.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Two Carey athletes and one from Wood River were named to the Idaho All-State Volleyball Teams.

Panthers’ sophomore setter Paige Black was selected to the 1AD1 second team. Senior middle hitter teammate Jane Parke was an honorable mention selection.

Wood River senior standout setter Samantha Chambers was chosen honorable mention in 4A.

Jane-Parke-Carey-vb (copy)

Carey senior middle hitter Jane Parke earned first-team all-conference honors for the Panthers.
