Two Carey athletes and one from Wood River were named to the Idaho All-State Volleyball Teams.
Panthers’ sophomore setter Paige Black was selected to the 1AD1 second team. Senior middle hitter teammate Jane Parke was an honorable mention selection.
Wood River senior standout setter Samantha Chambers was chosen honorable mention in 4A.
Troy won the top awards in 1AD1, with junior middle hitter Jolee Ecklund named Player of the Year and Deb Blazzard Coach of the Year.
The same happened in 4A as Skyview junior hitter Alex Acevedo was named Player of the Year and Kevin Murphy Coach of the Year.
Carey senior middle hitter Jane Parke earned first-team all-conference honors for the Panthers.
Photo courtesy of John Peck
Player of the Year: Alex Acevedo, jr., OH, Skyview Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview Bellamie Beus, fr., OH, Skyview Alex Bower, jr., S, Skyview Adee Butler, sr., OH, Century Kaylie Kofe, jr., S/OH/OPP, Bonneville Ally McDaniel, sr., MB/OPP, Bonneville Mylie Mills, sr., MH, Columbia Cora Young, sr., MB, Columbia Marissa Allen, sr., MH, Century Audrey Atwood, jr., OH, Skyline Maddie Bland, jr., OH, Canyon Ridge Lacey Dougherty, so., OH, Columbia Melissa Eyer, jr., L, Skyview Abby McClain, jr., OH/MH, Canyon Ridge Mandi Nottingham, sr., S, Columbia Marli Pearson, sr., L, Blackfoot Kadence Boyd, jr., L/DS, Twin Falls Samantha Chambers, sr., S, Wood River
Morgan Claus, sr., OH, Moscow Shaylee Dahle, jr., MB, Blackfoot Maggie Mills, sr., OH, Columbia Taylor Smith, sr., OH/RS, Century 1A DIVISION I ALL-STATE TEAM Player of the Year: Jolee Ecklund, jr., MH, Troy Coach of the Year: Deb Blazzard, Troy Lily Leidenfrost, sr., S, Logos Isabelle Monk, sr., OH, Genesee Dericka Morgan, jr., OH, Troy Sydnee Smith, jr., OH, Grace Ashlee Stranger, jr., OH/MH, Murtaugh Makenzie Stout, sr., S, Genesee Olivia Tyler, jr., S, Troy Falon Bedke, sr., MH/OH, Oakley Paige Black, so., S, Carey Giselle Gil, sr., S, Murtaugh Laney Landmark, jr., OH, Kamiah Josie Larson, sr., S, Potlatch Melodie Straatman, jr., OH, Grace Ady Stranger, jr., OH/MH, Murtaugh Bella Anderson, so., OH, Genesis Prep Karlie Chapman, sr., S, Shoshone Ella DeJong, jr., OPP/RS, Lighthouse Christian Evelyn Grauke, jr., MB, Logos Jane Parke, sr., MH, Carey Lacee Power, sr., S/RS, Oakley
Kristin Wemhoff, sr., L/S, Prairie ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In