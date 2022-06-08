TEAM, REC., RUNS, VS.
5B 1-0 28 2
Sun Valley Insurance 1-0 18 17
Clearwater Landscaping 0-1 17 18
Shorty’s Diner 0-1 28 2
7 Dog Ranch 0-0 00 00
RECENT RESULTS
June 7 (Week 1)
Sun Valley Insurance 18, Clearwater Landscaping 17
Sun Valley Insurance put up five runs in the first inning and five more in the sixth to edge out Clearwater Landscaping. Samantha Kirscht and Matt Conover both went 3-for-4.
5B 28, Shorty’s 2
This game was never in question as 5B won in the fourth inning. Brandon Ivie went 5-for-5.
UPCOMING GAMES (at O’Donnell Park)
TUESDAY, JUNE 14 (Week 2)
6:00 p.m. 7 Dog Ranch vs Shorty’s
7:15 p.m. Sun Valley Insurance vs 5B
TUESDAY, JUNE 21 (Week 3)
6:00 p.m. 5B vs Clearwater
7:15 p.m. 7 Dog Ranch vs Sun Valley Insurance
TUESDAY, JUNE 28 (Week 4)
6:00 p.m. 5B vs 7 Dog Ranch
7:15 p.m. Shorty’s vs Clearwater
