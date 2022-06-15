Ketchum coed softball (copy)

The Ketchum City coed softball league is underway.

TEAM, REC., RUNS, VS.

Lefty’s Bar & Grill 1-0 23 12

The Cellar Pub 1-0 20 16

Casino Shenanigans 1-0 19 1

Drunken Pirates 1-1 38 29

Magpies 0-1 12 23

The Wolverines 0-2 10 41

RECENT RESULTS

June 2

Casino Shenanigans 19, Wolverines 1

The Casino Shenanigans got a big game from Danny (3-for-4), Paige (2-for-3) and Max (4-for-4). The Shenanigans scored nine runs in the fourth inning to put this one away.

Drunken Pirates 22, Wolverines 9

Derek and Ian led the Drunken Pirates with a handy win. Derek had six RBIs and two home runs, while Ian had 1 home run and three RBIs.

UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)

THURSDAY, JUNE 16 (Week 3)

5:45 p.m. Lefty’s at Cellar

7:00 p.m. Casino Shenanigans at Magpies

THURSDAY, JUNE 23 (Week 4)

5:45 p.m. Wolverines at Lefty’s

7:00 p.m. Cellar at Magpies

THURSDAY, JUNE 30 (Week 5)

5:45 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Casino Shenanigans

7:00 p.m. Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates

