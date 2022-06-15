TEAM, REC., RUNS, VS.
Lefty’s Bar & Grill 1-0 23 12
The Cellar Pub 1-0 20 16
Casino Shenanigans 1-0 19 1
Drunken Pirates 1-1 38 29
Magpies 0-1 12 23
The Wolverines 0-2 10 41
RECENT RESULTS
June 2
Casino Shenanigans 19, Wolverines 1
The Casino Shenanigans got a big game from Danny (3-for-4), Paige (2-for-3) and Max (4-for-4). The Shenanigans scored nine runs in the fourth inning to put this one away.
Drunken Pirates 22, Wolverines 9
Derek and Ian led the Drunken Pirates with a handy win. Derek had six RBIs and two home runs, while Ian had 1 home run and three RBIs.
UPCOMING GAMES (at West Ketchum Coliseum)
THURSDAY, JUNE 16 (Week 3)
5:45 p.m. Lefty’s at Cellar
7:00 p.m. Casino Shenanigans at Magpies
THURSDAY, JUNE 23 (Week 4)
5:45 p.m. Wolverines at Lefty’s
7:00 p.m. Cellar at Magpies
THURSDAY, JUNE 30 (Week 5)
5:45 p.m. Drunken Pirates at Casino Shenanigans
7:00 p.m. Lefty’s at Drunken Pirates
