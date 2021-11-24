A total 17 games for the 2021-22 Carey girls’ varsity; 8 home and 9 away. Carey will host its annual Holiday Tournament at home with Valley, Mackay and Murtaugh. Home games at Carey School gym. There are 6 games marked by an asterisk that count toward the 4th District Sawtooth Conference 1A Div. 2 league standings. Home varsity games in bold. In general, starting girls’ times are 6 p.m. for JV and 7:30 p.m. for varsity. In addition, all games are subject to cancelations or rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DATE, DAY...................... OPPONENT....................... LOCATION
Nov. 30, Tuesday................. Butte................. Home, 4:30/6:00
Dec. 3-4............... Carey Holiday Tournament........... Home, TBA
Dec. 7, Tuesday...................Bliss.................................Home, 5:30
Dec. 11, Saturday................Wendell............................. Away,6/7:30
Dec. 13, Monday................Shoshone.................Home, 4:30/6:00
Dec. 15, Wednesday......Lighthouse Christian................Away,6/7:30
Dec. 21, Tuesday...................Butte.......................... Away,4:30/6:00
Jan. 4, Tuesday.................Rimrock......................... Home, 5/6:30
Jan. 6, Thursday...............Hagerman*......................Away, 4:30/6:00
Jan. 11, Tuesday................Dietrich*.........................Away, 4:30/6:00
Jan. 13, Thursday...........Richfield*.....................Home, 4:30/6:00
Jan. 18, Tuesday..................Valley..................................Away, 6/7:30
Jan. 20, Thursday...........Castleford*..................Home, 4:30/6:00
Jan. 25, Tuesday. Camas County* (Senior Night) Home, 4:30/6:00
Jan. 27, Thursday...............Hansen*........................Away, 6:00/7:30
Jan. 31, Monday.......4th Dist. Jr. Varsity tourney.......................TBA
Feb. 1-10..........Sawtooth Conference tournament...........Shoshone
Feb. 17-19....State 1A Div. 2 tournament.........Nampa High School
NOTES—The 4th District Sawtooth Conference 1A Division 2 girls’ varsity league features 7 teams—Carey, Richfield, Dietrich, Camas County of Fairfield, Hagerman, Castleford and Hansen……The Sawtooth Conference gets 2.5 seeds to the state tournament….At the 8-team state tournament, the District 4 Sawtooth champion plays the eastern Idaho District 5/6 champion in the opening round. The District 4 runner-up plays the Boise-area District 3 champion in the opening round…. Last year’s state champion was Tri-Valley 54-48 over Kendrick. In third place was Carey 48-40 over Kendrick….Carey won the 2019 state tournament when the Panthers won 56-48 over Salmon River.
