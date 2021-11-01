The Idaho High School Activities Association 1A-5A Cross-Country State Championships were held Oct. 29-30 at Eagle Island State Park.
Leading the way for the locals were a slew of 1A long-distance runners like Carey’s Ashton Drage and Sun Valley Community School’s Greta Leitheiser and Mikayla Wesley.
Drage has been the top local male runner all season and is the only Carey cross-country runner to constantly compete during races. For the final race of his career, the senior finished in 15th place in a field of 92 runners for the 5,000-meter run for a time of 17 minutes, 40.4 seconds.
The top 1A male runner was Ian Stockett (15:59.2) from Victory Charter.
Leitheiser and Wesley also did exceptionally well in a field of 62 runners.
Leithheiser took 15th with a time of 21:01.8 and Wesley took 21st with a time of 21:39.8. Both times were personal records for Leitheiser and Wesley.
The top female runner for the 1A classification was Allie Black from Raft River, who finished with a time of 19:20.7.
The top runners from the 4A classification were Eli Gregory from Blackfoot in the boys (15:43.0) and Nelah Roberts of Skyline in the girls (17:53.3).
The top overall time across all classifications was Grady Mylander of 2A Nampa Christian when he finished with 15:15.8, and Allie Bruce of 5A Boise High School, who took the top overall time in the girls when she finished with 17:47.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In