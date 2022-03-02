The Sun Valley 18U Suns looked as impressive as ever on home ice last weekend, winning the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament at Campion Ice House.
Eighteen teams played in the tournament, ranging from 19U girls, 18U-A, 18U-B, 14U-A and 14U-B. There were no SVYH teams in the 18U-B or 14U-B divisions.
The local team that was left standing and raising the championship banner was the 18U boys, going 3-0 over the hockey extravaganza and outscoring their opponents 22-5.
“We’re playing really well as a team,” SVYH 18U head coach Blake Jenson said. “They’re having fun doing it. It’s fun having a young team.”
In the championship game, the Suns defeated Idaho Falls, 7-3, with six different Suns players notching goals. Forward Dawson Speth (2), Thomas Nisson, William Burks, Augustus Hedrick, Zach Benson and Corwith Simmers scored.
Assists from the title game were by Brock Burrell (2), Nisson, Simmers, Sabastian Buxton, Luke Hebert, Gage Whitehead, Aiden Long and Speth.
However, the key ingredient to this team’s success was in the net, with goalie Clayton Elsbree allowing only five goals in three games, finishing with 10 saves on 13 shots in the final.
“Clayton has been standing out big time,” Jenson said. “He’s been standing on his head. Our defense has also been doing well. They’re holding the zone and not forcing the puck. Our forwards have been working great together.”
The Suns opened the pool play with an 11-1 win over Idaho Falls on Thursday and a 4-1 win over the Junior Steelheads on Friday.
The two victories gave the Suns the top seed for tournament time.
Up next for the 18U Suns is the IAHA High School State Tournament this weekend (March 4-6) at Campion Ice House.
“Hopefully, we’ll keep playing our game no matter the competition and not let up, not get fancy and stick to our basics,” Jenson said.
Idaho Falls wins 19U Girls Tournament
Idaho Falls beat the Boise Fireblades in Campion’s 19U Girls championship Sunday, 6-4.
The Sun Valley 19U Girls lost to the Boise Fireblades in the semifinals, 2-0, on Friday night after beating Idaho Falls, 4-3.
Idaho Falls wins 14U-A, beats Sun Valley
In the championship game, the Sun Valley 14U-A team lost to Idaho Falls, 5-3, in the championship game after going 2-1 in pool play.
Sun Valley beat the Ice Pilots in pool play, 4-1, and CDAHA, 5-2, but then lost to Idaho Falls, 4-0. ￼
