Wood River will send 11 swimmers to the state meet Nov. 4-5 at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.
The Wolverines finished third in the boys and girls competitions in the District IV Championships at the Twin Falls City Pool on Oct. 21.
“I am excited and proud to say almost every swimmer had a PR [personal record] in one or both of their events,” head coach Samantha Johnson said. “Many of our swimmers broke important time barriers/plateaus.”
Freshman Bella Tognoni is a district champion in two events—200 IM (2:18.64) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.11). She set PRs in both races, by four seconds in the 200 IM.
She won the 200 IM by almost 10 seconds and the 100 breaststroke by 6.52 seconds.
Tognoni teamed with sophomore Riely Rundell, freshmen Chaise Cruse and Cookie Cook to placed third in the 200-medley relay (2:05.61) and with Cook, Rundell and junior Mason Rogers to finished second in the 400-free relay (4:13.39).
Tognoni also tied for first for overall individual points with Twin Falls’ Julia Miller.
She anchored the 400-free relay with a 58.13 second 100 free split and swam breaststroke for the 200-medley relay swimming a 30.25 split.
Junior Porter Thompson touched the wall first in the 500 free with a 5:53.39 PR. He also placed fourth in the 100 back (1:03.03).
Thompson swam a 25.52 split in the 200 free relay and a 57.9 split in the 400 free relay.
Thompson partnered with junior Dylan Smith, sophomore Cooper Evans and senior Ethan Hansen to take second in the 400-free relay (3:49.24) and fourth in the 200-free relay (1:42.27).
Hansen finished second in the 100 free (51.65) and third in the 50 free (23.47).
He had a 23.4 split for the 200-free relay and a 51.37 split for the 400 relay.
“Ethan has been an inspiring leader for our team, and I was teary to see him take the blocks for one of his last races with me—we started at the BCRD Dolphins together,” Johnson said.
Smith, like Thompson and Hansen, also qualified in his two individual events. He took third in the 100 fly (1:00.75) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:27.76, a four second PR).
Smith swam a 56.63 split in the 400 relay and led the 200-free relay at 25.43.
Rundell placed fifth in the 500 free (6:16.99, a 9-second PR) and in the 100 back (1:11.46, a 2-second PR). She swam a 33.90 back for the girls medley relay and a 1:02.6 split in the 400 relay.
Cook placed fifth in the 200 free (2:21.96, a 5-second PR) and the 100 free (1:04.60). She swam a 28.55 freestyle split in the 200-medley relay and a 1:05.71 split in the 400 relay.
Along with Evans, Cruse and Rogers, sophomore Emmett Stouffer and freshman Mylie Smith will also attend state to help the relays.
Evans had splits of 28.38 and 1:02.90 in the 200- and 400-free relays. Rogers had a 1:06.62 split in the 400 relay. Cruse swam the fly in 32.97 in the 200-medley relay.
“Every swimmer swam great events,” Johnson said.
“Wood River High School swimming would like to extend a huge thank you to Zenergy Health Club and Spa and the Wood River YMCA for their support and generosity. Without these two organizations we would be unable to have a swim team.
“Thank you to Margaret Kraft, Derek Agnew and the members of both Zenergy and the YMCA.” ￼
