Wood River will send 11 swimmers to the state meet Nov. 4-5 at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.

The Wolverines finished third in the boys and girls competitions in the District IV Championships at the Twin Falls City Pool on Oct. 21.

“I am excited and proud to say almost every swimmer had a PR [personal record] in one or both of their events,” head coach Samantha Johnson said. “Many of our swimmers broke important time barriers/plateaus.”

