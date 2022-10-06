The number of oceangoing, endangered sockeye salmon returning to spawn in the Sawtooth Valley as of Oct. 3 was 700, almost 13 times higher than last year, but the number of wild, naturally spawned returns was less than half the 10-year average.
The fish were counted at a weir at Redfish Lake, a historic spawning area, and the nearby Sawtooth Hatchery on the Salmon River. The first two sockeye salmon completed the 900-mile swim from the Pacific Ocean to the Sawtooth Valley on July 28, about a week earlier than usual.
Idaho Rivers United Conservation Associate Stephen Pfeiffer said about 1,000 sockeye were expected to return, based on the total of about 2,000 fish that made it over Lower Granite Dam earlier this summer. Lower Snake River and Columbia River dams are widely considered by to be the major impediment to salmon recovery
Pfeiffer said recent unusually beneficial ocean conditions have led to an increase in salmon returns.
“We are at the peak of natural fluctuations in ocean conditions,” he said. “But I don’t think long term it’s a sign of recovery towards healthy and abundant salmon populations.”
Only 45 naturally spawning salmon returned to the Sawtooth Valley this summer, far above the total of four last year, but well below the average 10-year number of 80. The regionally established goal for sockeye recovery is 9,000 natural spawning fish per year as a 10-year average. An Endangered Species Act delisting calls for 2,500 per year.
“Sockeye returns look good, but with wild returns at only 45, that’s good only in comparison to almost extinct,” Pfeiffer said. “Everything that can be done on a basin level is being done. The recovery efforts depend now on what happens downstream in the hydro-system areas, the eight federal dams and reservoirs on the Lower Snake and Columbia rivers. I describe it as a population bottleneck.”
To save the Sawtooth sockeye species from extinction, biologists in the 1990s initiated a captive broodstock program with 16 adult sockeye—11 males and five females—that returned to Idaho between 1991 to 1998.
High water temperatures last year prompted Idaho Fish and Game biologists to trap and truck sockeye at Lower Granite Dam and bring them to the Eagle Hatchery near Boise to ensure that some would be available for spring spawning.
