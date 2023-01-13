A two-day storm starting on Monday brought current local snowpack totals from 142% up to 150% of normal for this time in the year, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.
So far this winter, Blaine County has accumulated roughly 13 inches of snow-water equivalent, the theoretical depth of water contained in melted snowpack.
That figure puts the Wood River Valley about three-fourths of the way toward its peak snow-water equivalent of 18 inches, which is generally reached by mid-April.
According to data from Blaine County’s automated snow-telemetry sites monitored by the NRCS, the Chocolate Gulch site north of Ketchum recorded 177% of normal snowpack Thursday.
Elsewhere, season-to-date snowpack totals were 157% of normal at Hyndman Creek near Pioneer Yurt, 153% of normal at Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley and 134% of normal at Galena Summit.
According to three decades of snowpack data collected by the NRCS, this is the snowiest ski season on record since the winter of 2005-2006. (On Jan. 12, 2006, the Wood River Valley had accumulated 14.6 inches of SWE, or 170% of normal snowpack.) The maximum SWE ever recorded at this point in the season was 24 inches, on Jan. 12, 1983.
