“Wearing flip flops at Redfish out on the lake and chillin in the shade drinking ice cold Kombucha.”
Britney Nucci
Ketchum
“Drinking lots of water and staying indoors.”
Cynthia Reyes
Bellevue
“Drinking lots of water, finding shade, dropping into a pool or the river and having a cool beer on Lefty’s
deck.”
Susan Meadows
Elkhorn
“Using Trail Creek as our private pool. Eating indoors in the shade, drink lots of water and going to Redfish.”
Tawni Tedrow
Ketchum
“Jumping into the river. It was freezing. Enjoying cold schooners in the shade at Grumpy’s.”
Jeannie Gravley
Three Forks, Montana
