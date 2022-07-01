Artistic residencies allow artists to step away from their material day-to-day and focus on their craft.
For the second year in a row, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) and the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) are looking to fill their next two-week artist-in-residence position in September and early October.
The artist chosen will immerse him or herself in 756,000 acres of mountainous Idaho forestry. The SNRA has over 800 miles of trails, 40 peaks rising over 10,000 feet and more than 300 high-elevation alpine lakes. It is also at the core of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, 906,000 acres of one of the last large pools of nighttime darkness in the United States.
Courtney Gilbert is the curator of visual arts at SVMoA.
“For us at SVMoA, this collaboration is a wonderful opportunity to help support artists in the creation of new artwork and to introduce them to the inspiring landscapes just outside our doors,” Gilbert said. “We try to collaborate with other local organizations whenever possible, and in this case, working with the SNRA is a natural fit. It allows us to combine our artistic expertise with their experts in environmental science and other fields. The staff at the SNRA was incredibly helpful to our first Artist-in-Residence, Katherine ‘KT’ Taylor, last fall, making sure that her time here was a success.”
The selected artist will create the following: a body of work available for exhibition either inside or outside the SNRA Visitor Center (and other potential venues) from June 1, 2023, to January 1, 2023 (exact dates TBD); participate in one to two public outreach activities during the residency, including but not restricted to artist lectures, artist workshops for adults or students, interactive community projects; and donate one piece of artwork to the SNRA for their permanent collection.
The artist-in-residence will create a piece that actively engages with the SNRA. Some examples include wildlife, geology, ecosystems, scenery and human history.
Any artist over the age of 18 can apply. The artist must work in a visual medium, including but not limited to: painting, sculpting, photography, filmmaking, fiber, et cetera. Applications are due Friday, July 22. To apply, email both Susan Kranz (Interpretive Specialist, Sawtooth NRA) at susan.kranz@usda.gov and Gilbert at cgilbert@svmoa.org.
Applicants must include the following: a cover letter describing thier interest in the SNRA and their plan for the residency, what they would produce for the 2022 exhibition and one to two potential outreach programs; a resume; a sample of your artistic work—up to 10 images submitted as jpegs; names and contact information for three professional references.
Applicants will be notified of decisions by Friday, July 29.
A jury of Sawtooth NRA and SVMoA staff and other community partners will select the artists based on merit, appropriateness of the artist’s proposal to the program goals, and overall suitability to the residency.
The Sawtooth NRA will provide the selected artist with lodging for two weeks in or near the Sawtooth NRA, either shared or private U.S. Forest Service housing. SVMoA will provide the artist-in-residence with a $500 stipend. Artists are responsible for their own transportation, materials and any required preparation of artwork for exhibition.
“This residency is a wonderful opportunity for artists to benefit from the time and solitude it offers to focus on their work in an intensive way,” Gilbert said. “The Sawtooth NRA is such a beautiful place to be able to spend two weeks. And it is so fascinating in terms of its geology, ecosystems, human history and night skies. I think so many artists would find enormous inspiration working there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In