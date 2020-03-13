Record-setting Wood River High boys’ basketball senior Johnny Radford of Hailey was selected as Great Basin Conference 4A “Player of the Year” when the post-season honors list for the 10-team league was announced this week.
Committed to play college basketball at College of Idaho in Caldwell, Radford excelled all winter for the Wolverines (11-13) coached by his father, John Radford.
The 6-0 guard broke his own record with 51 points in Wood River’s 78-75 overtime playoff win at Burley Feb. 11.
Radford (27.1 ppg, 34.0 ppg conference tournament) ended his 69-game career with a school record 1,393 points (20.2 ppg). With 597 points this season, he broke the single-season school record of 572 points set in 1988 by Brad Jaques.
His brilliant free throw shooting helped Wood River improve to 74% at the line this season. Radford’s 58 successful 3-pointers (169 over 3 varsity seasons) lifted Wood River to a school-record 152 3-pointers.
Radford was chosen to participate Saturday, March 14 at North Idaho’s Christianson Gym in Coeur d’Alene in the 17th annual Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games, the girls tipping off at 1 p.m. and the boys at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Idahosports.com plans to stream the games. Radford was chosen on the Boys’ Region Team coached by Tyler Jones of Preston that will compete against the Boys’ Metro Team from the Boise area.
Among Radford’s teammates chosen for the northern Idaho trip were Trey Smith of Camas County, Dawson Cummins of Kimberly and Jace Whiting of Burley.
Wednesday, Radford (10 points) spent most of the game distributing to his Magic Valley Senior All-Star teammates and their East Team pounded the West 129-96, at Jerome.
Senior Kade Heitzman was picked for the Great Basin Sportsmanship Award.
For the Great Basin girls, senior Payson Bennett earned both All-GBC honorable mention and the Sportsmanship Award. Junior Sayler Peavey took honorable mention.
GREAT BASIN ALL-LEAGUE BOYS
Player of the Year: Johnny Radford (WRHS).
Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones (Preston).
GBC first team: Ty Hyde (Preston senior); Jace Whiting (Burley senior); Kasen Carpenter (Minico senior); Luke Smellie (Preston senior); Isaac Brown (Pocatello senior).
GBC second team: Rylan Chandler (Minico senior); Creighton Hansen (Burley senior); Kaden Hales (Pocatello senior); Scott Dunn (Preston senior); Bruin Fleischmann (Century sophomore).
GBC third team: Kane Binkley (Mountain Home senior); Brandon Bethel (Mountain Home sophomore); Phillip Boetcher (Minico senior); Michael Lloyd (Jerome sophomore); Brevin Trenkle (Minico freshman).
GBC honorable mention: Bam Kondracki (Canyon Ridge senior); Louie Cresto (Canyon Ridge senior); Haylen Walker (Twin Falls senior); Emmett Holt (Century junior); Nick Swensen (Twin Falls junior); Jadyn Downs (Pocatello senior).
Sportsmanship Awards: Kade Heitzman (WRHS senior); Matthew Ney (Pocatello); Dillon Farnsworth (Jerome); Houston Jones (Twin Falls); Steven Ramirez (Burley); Cole Harris (Preston); Dillon Ball (Minico); Noah Moseley (Mountain Home); Adam Salhi (Canyon Ridge); Nathan Manning (Century).
GREAT BASIN ALL-LEAGUE GIRLS
Player of the Year: Lexi Bull (Century).
Coach of the Year: Chris Shuler (Century).
GBC first team: Amari Whiting (Burley freshman); Paige Beem (Twin Falls junior); Abby Christensen (Century senior); Cassee Pugmire (Preston senior); Mercedes Bell (Jerome senior).
GBC second team: Sadie Drake (Mountain Home sophomore); Bailey Black (Minico senior); Ashton Adamson (Century junior); Hannah Schvaneveldt (Jerome junior); Kelsie Pope (Burley junior).
GBC third team: Kassidy Gardea (Century senior); Madilynn Keener (Mountain Home freshman); Kylie Larson (Preston junior); Mickayla Robertson (Preston sophomore); Morgan Cargile (Twin Falls senior); Brinley Iverson (Twin Falls junior).
GBC honorable mention: Payson Bennett (WRHS senior); Sayler Peavey (WRHS junior); Carrie Baker (Burley senior); Preslie Merrill (Century junior); Hailey Meek (Preston sophomore); Makali Nance (Jerome senior); Allyson Vorwaller (Minico sophomore); McKayla Rodriguez (Twin Falls junior); Madison Deadmond (Jerome senior); Emily Harper (Mountain Home sophomore).
Sportsmanship Awards: Payson Bennett (WRHS senior); Kaia King (Burley senior); Addie Hall (Canyon Ridge senior); Preslie Merrill (Century junior); Kristi Traughber (Jerome senior); Kylee McManus (Minico senior); Sadie Drake (Mountain Home sophomore); Aaliyah Murdoch (Pocatello senior); Brexli Ware (Preston senior); McKayla Rodriguez (Twin Falls senior).
