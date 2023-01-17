The Carey girls’ basketball team got back to its winning ways with three straight victories after a home loss to Oakley on Jan. 5.
The Panthers defeated Wendell (44-30), Hansen, (48-31), and Glenns Ferry (50-30) to raise their record to 12-2 and 4-1 in Snake River Conference activity.
Carey visits Valley (4-12, 1-4) on Jan. 17 and welcomes Raft River (13-2, 4-1) on Jan. 19.
The Panthers jumped out to an 18-2 lead over Glenns Ferry after eight minutes and cruised from there.
l The
Wood River girls dropped a 50-33 decision at Burley on Jan. 12.
The Bobcats took a 15-6 lead after eight minutes and pushed that lead to 27-15 at the break.
Sophomore Emmi Nilsen and freshman Taylor Heitzman each scored seven points for the Wolverines. Bella Parke, Piper Green and Rebecca Atienza added five points apiece.
Wood River (1-13, 0-6) visits Canyon Ridge (7-8, 3-6) on Jan. 18, hosts Jerome (9-7, 4-4) on Jan. 20 before playing Minico (10-6, 7-0) back-to-back on Jan. 21 (home) and Jan. 24 (away).
l The
Sun Valley Community School boys (3-5) visit Carey (8-4) on Jan. 17 and Wendell (8-2) on Jan. 19.
The Cutthroats won their second straight with a 49-39 victory over Twin Falls Christian Academy on Jan. 12.
Senior Jack Verhaeghe led the way with a game-high 29 points. Beckett Gates added nine.
l The
Wood River wrestling team participated in the Madison Invitational on Jan. 13-14.
At 126 pounds, Grant Green pinned Skyline’s Dillon Knighten at 1:41, lost by fall to Teton’s Remy Baler in 1:56, and dropped a 9-7 decision to Blackfoot’s Brayden Cosens in the consolation round.
At 132 pounds, Garrett Larsen lost by fall in 34 seconds to Madson’s Tyke Burrell, pinned Pocatello’s Dylan Olson in 2:55, won 3-1 in sudden victory over North Fremont’s Hunter Hogle, and dropped an 11-1 major decision to Shelley’s Kodey Murphy.
At 170 pounds, Payton Sorenson lost by fall in 3:15 to Skyline’s Xander Zollinger and in 4:10 to Jerome’s Jonathan Young.
The Wolverines wrestle at Burley on Jan. 18. ￼
