A pre-evacuation order is in effect from Smiley Creek to Alturas Lake Sunday as high winds continue to stoke the nearby Ross Fork Fire.
The message from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office comes after the fire nearly quadrupled in size over the past week. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the fire was considered 5% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. At that time, it had scorched 5,450 acres.
The pre-evacuation notice, also known as a Level 1 evacuation notice, means people nearby should be aware of the danger "and begin preparations to evacuate if necessary," the sheriff's office said.
"People are asked to be ready and on heightened awareness," USFS Spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton told the Express. "It's not recommended to evacuate and it's not required."
The sheriff's office added that "anyone with special needs, mobile property, livestock or pets should begin moving out of the area."
The notice covers all cabins, homes and campgrounds from Sawtooth City to Alturas Lake, a popular destination for the long weekend. The spread already prompted closures in the Smiley Creek, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake Creek areas, Forest Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton said Friday.
"Recreationists planning to hike in the upper Alturas Lake Creek drainage this Labor Day weekend need to consider alternate backcountry hiking plans," she said. "Please stay away from the area as fire activity remains high and the areas are prone to heavy fire traffic."
Smoke from the fire flowed eastward Sunday afternoon, forming a raft of haze that spanned the width of the Wood River Valley as seen from Ketchum. Sparked by a lightning strike, the Ross Fork Fire has been burning since Aug. 14 about eight miles from Alturas Lake and 10 miles from Smiley Creek.
This is a developing story. For more, check back with www.mtexpress.com.
