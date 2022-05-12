Polls open Tuesday for consequential primary
Express photo by Willy Cook

Russ Williams casts his ballot early at the Old Blaine County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 11, six days before polls open countywide for Idaho's May 17 primary election. Turn to Page 7 for a look at what's on the ballot and to learn what you need to vote. Or, for full local election coverage from the Idaho Mountain Express, head online www.mtexpress.com/news/elections/.

