The Hailey Public Library’s favorite forensic chemist Cat Helms takes a look at cicutoxin, the poison found in water hemlock. Common along small ditches and wet meadows in Blaine County, it is considered the most violently toxic plant growing in North America.
The free talk will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Town Center West, 116 S. River St., in Hailey.
“Water hemlock is a lovely, delicate plant that looks and smells like a carrot,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager. “Unfortunately, all parts of the plant are poisonous, a combination that makes it incredibly dangerous, especially to kids attracted to its hollow stems as a plaything. It can be easily confused with a number of edible and medicinal plants but this is one species you don’t want to mess with.
“Cat will share how to identify water hemlock, the mechanisms by which it wreaks havoc on the central nervous system, and what to do if it is accidentally ingested or touched.”
Cat Helms has B.S. degrees in psychology from Vanderbilt University and in forensic chemistry from Virginia Commonwealth University where she served as the Forensic Toxicology Laboratory Manager. In 2008, she received an M.S. degree in Molecular Medicine from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Helms also has significant experience as a science and math tutor and currently owns Cat Does Science, which provides local academic support and study strategies in math and science to middle and high school students.
For more information about this and other talks, call 208-788-2036 or visit www.haileypubliclibrary.org.
