Echocardiography is an ultrasound of the heart, and is performed when heart disease is suspected or chest x-rays show that the heart is enlarged. The echocardiogram, which is commonly called an echo, shows the size of the heart chambers and how well these chambers are functioning. It shows whether the heart valves are normal or thickened. An echo can detect the presence of extra fluid in the sac around the heart and sometimes the presence of tumors in the heart that are causing problems.
Echocardiography is a type of ultrasound examination. All types of ultrasounds bounce sound waves of objects and record the returning sound waves. Special probes are placed on the animal’s chest. These probes send and receive the sound waves or echoes. The echo machine converts the sound waves into images of the heart. It takes special training and months of experience to become proficient in performing echocardiograms. Echo machines are expensive, so they are not available in all veterinary practices.
Several types of echocardiography exist and may be performed. Two-dimensional echocardiography shows a heart as it is moving, as well as the inner chambers and outer walls of the heart. Tumors, extra fluid in the pericardial sac, and clots in the heart can be found with this technique. Abnormal heart rhythms can also be identified. Doppler echocardiography uses color to map the blood flow in the heart. Doppler echo is used to determine whether the blood flow is too fast in certain areas or obstructed. Doppler can also detect leakage of the heart valves.
Most animals are required to lie on their side for an echocardiogram. The procedure is done in a quiet room, with a minimal amount of stress to the animal. Echocardiography is a very safe procedure with no long-term or short-term side effects. The only potential complications are those that may arise from the administration of tranquilizers, sedatives or general anesthesia, which are necessary when animals are not cooperative. Repeated echo studies may be required to monitor the progression of the animal’s heart disease. The frequency of these examinations and other follow-up visits is based on the underlying heart disease. Talk to your veterinarian if your dog or cat has heart disease and if an echocardiogram is indicated.
Dr. Karsten Fostvedt is a veterinarian at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum.
