Growing up in such a beautiful area as the Wood River Valley, and being involved in social justice work since high school, has instilled in me a deep passion for the environment. I attend Santa Clara University, and have spent a large part of my time there working with a climate education organization, which led me to seek out an internship regarding climate action in the valley this summer. Currently, I am working with the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley, an organization that is dedicated to promoting local climate action. I was excited to learn about the 100% Clean Energy Resolution that was passed by Blaine County, as well as Ketchum, Hailey, and Bellevue. I was, however, incredibly disappointed when I saw the inaction and lack of urgency to address climate change in Sun Valley.
The 100% Clean Energy Resolution commits to the transition to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and 100% clean energy by 2045. The transition to clean energy is essential in combating climate change, a dire threat that the valley has already begun to feel (intense fire seasons, fishery closures, lower snowpacks, etc). Renewable energy sources are also becoming increasingly more profitable and the transition will provide the valley with green jobs. The Wood River Valley needs to lead the effort against climate change now in order to mitigate the effects and sustain our valley.
Sun Valley residents need to push for their representatives to hear and pass this resolution. We need you: if interested in being a part of the solution and pushing the resolution forward, contact cacwrv@gmail.com. It is time for Sun Valley to join the fight against climate change because our livelihoods, and my future, depend on it.
Petra Glenn
Hailey
