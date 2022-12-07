Nick Fuentes is not a household name for most Americans. The white supremacist beliefs he spews are so malignant that the ideology should be appreciated as a disease The cure is democracy.
Fuentes, an attractive clean-cut 24-year-old, was little known outside far-right white supremacy circles until he joined controversial former celebrity Kanye West at a private dinner with former President Donald Trump.
West has jumped with both feet from his perch as an internationally recognized music industry celebrity into the cesspool of antisemitism.
Having recently expressed his appreciation of Hitler during a rant on the Alex Jones radio show, delivered while wearing a black head stocking, West can be dismissed as the sideshow he has turned himself into. He is hardly the first entertainment figure to mistake a microphone for political clout.
Fuentes occupies a more dangerous spot in the pantheon of far-right extremism. He has been labeled one of the nation’s most prominent white supremacists by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
On a recent podcast, comfortably speaking into a camera to what he likely assumed was a friendly audience, Fuentes exposed the consequences for the rest of us if his worldview ever takes real power.
The “Jewish media” are responsible for making abortion “popular,” he said. Other things he labels “popular” are sodomy, being gay, being feminist, sex out of wedlock and contraceptives.
It doesn’t stop there. Fuentes, a conservative Catholic, has the solution to this popularity problem. “We have to take control of the media, take control of the government, force the people to believe what we believe or force them to play by our rules.”
This podcast, ironically, also explained why the recent midterm election showed that America is not the angry, victimized and broken system headed for the end of democracy that it seemed to be.
Fuentes noted that the 2020 election results accurately reflected “an evil country” in which those with his beliefs are hugely outnumbered. There is no silent majority not reflected in vote totals.
Fuentes and those like him would solve this imbalance by other than democracy because in a fair election, the kind every state in the country runs, they will lose. As Fuentes broadcast, “If you forced everyone in this country to vote, we would lose by a lot. This is a democracy, and we don’t want it to be.”
Rural areas with outsized votes in the electoral college system elected two presidents in the 21st century despite their losing the popular vote. Republicans hold more seats in Congress than their percentage of overall vote totals should reflect.
As Fuentes admits and hates, this country is the way it is, with civil rights and marriage equality and the rule of law, because a majority of Americans want it that way. That is how democracy works.
Give far-right authoritarian brain cancer the oxygen of acceptance and it will grow, eventually killing its host. The least we should expect is unequivocal denunciation of Fuentes and those who tolerate such beliefs.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In