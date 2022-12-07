Nick Fuentes is not a household name for most Americans. The white supremacist beliefs he spews are so malignant that the ideology should be appreciated as a disease The cure is democracy.

Fuentes, an attractive clean-cut 24-year-old, was little known outside far-right white supremacy circles until he joined controversial former celebrity Kanye West at a private dinner with former President Donald Trump.

West has jumped with both feet from his perch as an internationally recognized music industry celebrity into the cesspool of antisemitism.

