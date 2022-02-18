What would George Washington do?
It’s a question Idaho should ask itself over the holiday weekend that originally commemorated the first president of the United States.
It is fitting that Idahoans who wave the banner of liberty should be informed by the actions of the first president when he was Gen. Washington. He commanded the Continental Army, the army that sent the British royalists packing and paved the way for a nation that swore allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, not to a crown.
It’s a question worth asking given that many states, including Idaho, are poorly vaccinated, still in the grip of the highly contagious omicron version of COVID-19 and don’t know what lies ahead.
In 1777, General Washington feared that the smallpox virus would decimate his troops, leaving them weak and unable to fight. Smallpox was widespread and killed one of every three people it touched. Historians report that the General called off a planned invasion of Quebec because too many soldiers were sick with the disease.
Washington had contracted smallpox as a teenager on a trip to Barbados. He subsequently became aware that inoculation with live virus derived from others with active smallpox rendered recipients immune. He convinced his wife, Martha, to be inoculated.
Washington gave the order to innoculate all new army recruits. He wrote, “Necessity not only authorizes but seems to require the measure, for should the disorder infect the army in the natural way and rage with its virulence we should have more to dread from it than from the sword of the enemy.”
Soldiers were vaccinated in a way that was crude by today’s standards. While it’s impossible to say, Washington’s order likely was decisive in keeping his troops strong enough to defeat the British Army.
If Gen. Washington were alive in Idaho today, he would urge citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 lest they become weak, remain vulnerable to wave after wave of variants and endanger the strength of their communities.
Instead, the Idaho Legislature is entertaining a bill that would outlaw local mask mandates, the mildest of preventatives. It is also considering a bill that would outlaw private businesses from requiring that employees be vaccinated. Business owners who dared to do so could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $1,000.
Two legislators challenged the hypocrisy of backers of the latter measure who call for local decision-making in one breath and then call for handcuffing local officials and businesses in the next.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, reportedly responded by saying that businesses could simply close their doors if they feel unvaccinated employees pose a danger.
That’s not what Gen. Washington would do. He fought to protect his troops and the nation and insisted that his soldiers do the same.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
