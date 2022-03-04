Editor’s Note: On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led a Republican press conference to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. Below are his remarks as submitted to the Express, edited lightly for clarity.
At this perilous time, we must do all we possibly can to preserve the lives of Ukrainians that are perishing every day – women, children, civilians. I applaud the sanctions the president has put in place – these are indeed good steps. But the sanctions have not deterred Putin’s military. And, we believe we must do more.
We must sanction all of Russia’s banks, appropriate industries and include secondary sanctions.
With Nord Stream 2 shut down, we now must help end Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas for good. The president should rescind his executive order from last year that shut down oil and gas production in the United States to a large degree and then, we can help Europe.
We support the weapons and other assistance that the president has provided to the Ukrainian military. And, I have as ranking member of Foreign Relations Committee, signed off on every request to send weapons immediately when it was presented.
There is a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks stalled outside of Kyiv. They have not been destroyed because we have not supplied enough weapons to Ukraine. Again, we must do more.
Biden’s Emergency Supplemental request seeks to raise the cap for additional weapons to $350 million. My Democratic colleagues here have opposed raising this cap. Indeed we support the $350 million, plus more, really.
The NYET Act, that Republicans supported, contains a Resistance Fund to help Ukrainians counter Russian influence and provided other military assistance the Ukrainians may need. My colleagues on the other side have opposed this Fund all along. The Ukrainians are demonstrating why such a fund is needed.
Putin is showing he will not be deterred without more action by the West. It is time we drop the hammer and completely shut down the economy in Russia and do more to assist the Ukrainian defenses.
The other side has complained that Republicans are being partisan. That could not be further from the truth. Let me be clear here, when it comes to the bottom line, when it comes to the objective of what we are trying to do here, Republicans and Democrats are united. We do have differences on how to execute. We do have differences on the details of what it is going to take to get this done. But, we’re all untied to accomplish the bottom line here.
What we are doing here is trying to urge the administration and our Democrat colleagues to do more as we have suggested.
The president has done the right thing on sanctions so far, but we need to do more. If the current sanctions were enough, that 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks wouldn’t be headed to Kyiv as it is now.
Time is short. We need to act now with more assistance.
If you recall. The Republican party with Trump leading withheld 400 million dollars for Ukraine when he was in office. DUH!
And Risch accepted Russian money for his campaign via the NRA.
