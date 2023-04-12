In quick succession, Blaine County recently lost four long-time public servants who were among the best that ever served the area.

In little more than four weeks, former Ketchum City Councilman Jack “Corky” Corrock, 96; County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, 76; former Ketchum City Councilman, Blaine County Commissioner and Friedman Memorial Airport attorney Barry Luboviski, 80; and former Blaine County Recreation District executive director Mary Austin Crofts, 73; departed this life in the place they all loved and worked to protect.

Their lives demonstrated the kind of dedicated leadership that it takes to get things done in a place where any single proposal can generate hundreds or thousands of strongly held and vociferously argued opinions among residents.

Load comments