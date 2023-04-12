In quick succession, Blaine County recently lost four long-time public servants who were among the best that ever served the area.
In little more than four weeks, former Ketchum City Councilman Jack “Corky” Corrock, 96; County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, 76; former Ketchum City Councilman, Blaine County Commissioner and Friedman Memorial Airport attorney Barry Luboviski, 80; and former Blaine County Recreation District executive director Mary Austin Crofts, 73; departed this life in the place they all loved and worked to protect.
Their lives demonstrated the kind of dedicated leadership that it takes to get things done in a place where any single proposal can generate hundreds or thousands of strongly held and vociferously argued opinions among residents.
They gave government service a good name.
Without exception Corrock, Fosbury, Luboviski and Austin Crofts brought good humor to the table. They listened, probed the facts and listened some more. They educated others and marketed good ideas. Their goal was always to do the best for the people they represented and for the Wood River Valley where they spent their lives.
None of them were pushovers, wafflers or appeasers. They knew when to negotiate and when to stop and call it the way they saw it.
Each radiated amiability and a willingness to engage others even in grocery aisles, local watering holes or on street corners. They also possessed the good sense to ignore personal slights and let them bounce off their thick skins.
They spent mountains of time in public meetings and hearings and working with other officials. Without their efforts, many things people love about Blaine County and its cities simply would not exist.
These include stunning open hillsides, a clean river, no commercial sprawl on state Highway 75, a right-sized highway, paved roads, access to the river and public lands, Wood River Trail, public ownership of Galena Lodge, a vast network of Nordic trails and an active housing authority—to name a few.
If the four hadn’t found common cause with other public officials and employees, Blaine County and its cities would be unrecognizable today.
The valley’s hillsides would be scarred with roads lined with homes and businesses of every size imaginable.
The short 10-mile stretch of state Highway 75 would be lined with auto dealerships, mini-malls and light-industrial enterprises.
A high-speed freeway, complete with barrow-pit divider, frontage roads and other engineered bangles would have bisected the valley and its cities.
Getting around the valley would be a nightmare, a jammed-up, every-driver-for-himself proposition. No bus service would keep traffic off the highway.
The quest for affordable workforce housing would not exist.
“No Trespassing” signs posted by wealthy landowners would line an inaccessible Big Wood River.
With unselfish generosity, Corrock, Fosbury, Luboviski, Austin Crofts and the others with whom they served left lasting legacies for the people of Blaine County.
They mapped the future. They showed upcoming generations how to wear the mantle of public service proudly.
They were not faint of heart.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
