One of the last congressional actions in 2022 was to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. How little or much the former president paid in taxes should not be the main story. The focus should be on how tax audits favor the wealthy and complex returns, but penalize other more ordinary taxpayers.
Former President Richard M. Nixon began the modern practice of making presidential tax returns part of the public record. “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook,” Nixon said. Trump successfully blocked any such release of his tax returns during his years in office.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to review earlier high court rulings that federal laws require the Treasury Department to comply with congressional requests for any taxpayer’s information. In late December, the House Ways and Means Committee made six years of Trump’s returns public.
The returns are thousands of pages long. Income and deductions were compiled from some of the hundreds of corporate entities from which Trump earns income, complexity not unusual for those in the real estate arena.
Just as noteworthy but far less talked about is that fact that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit these returns while Trump was in office despite a legal requirement to do so. The excuse? The IRS does not have enough examiners to audit such large returns.
Starving the IRS of the resources to enforce federal tax laws began in the 1980s. In 1981, the audit rate was three times higher than in 1998, a fall-off true for both individual and corporate returns. That downward trend has continued for more than four decades.
TRAC, Syracuse University’s program for collecting data on government activities, reports that the IRS audited the returns of nearly 41,000 millionaires in 2012. By 2020, that number had fallen to just under 14,000 audits of the 637,212 returns filed by those with gross receipts of more than $1 million.
The latest statistics paint the opposite picture for taxpayers with the smallest incomes. By March 2022, the IRS had completed 132,922 audits of returns filed by taxpayers with less than $25,000 in gross receipts.
Such distortions in tax payment enforcement result in millions of dollars of uncollected taxes, according to TRAC. They also undercut American willingness to pony up for government operations.
None of this is the fault of IRS employees and leadership. The IRS has consistently been starved of the resources needed to effectively and fairly collect taxes owed. The agency has outdated computers, inadequate tax preparation support systems, and way too few examiners and enforcement personnel.
Most Americans complain only a little about paying taxes because they assume everyone else is paying what they owe, too. The release of Trump’s returns has revealed how far off the mark that assumption is.
The 40-year slide in funding for the IRS operations should be reversed. Making sure the collection process is efficient and fair will take some of the sting out of paying taxes.
