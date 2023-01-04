One of the last congressional actions in 2022 was to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. How little or much the former president paid in taxes should not be the main story. The focus should be on how tax audits favor the wealthy and complex returns, but penalize other more ordinary taxpayers.

Former President Richard M. Nixon began the modern practice of making presidential tax returns part of the public record. “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook,” Nixon said. Trump successfully blocked any such release of his tax returns during his years in office.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to review earlier high court rulings that federal laws require the Treasury Department to comply with congressional requests for any taxpayer’s information. In late December, the House Ways and Means Committee made six years of Trump’s returns public.

