The good news about the Jan. 6 insurrection and violent assault on the U.S. Capitol is that it didn’t succeed. It is good news that the government of checks and balances constructed by the Founding Fathers in the U.S. Constitution survived.
The fact that America survived an armed mob intent on overturning the 2020 presidential election and a president who did not want to bow to the will of the people and give up the Oval Office is something to celebrate on Independence Day, the Fourth of July.
The system worked the way the founders designed it to work.
One-term President Donald Trump could not stand the thought that he had lost his bid for a second one. So, he worked with cronies to launch a campaign of lies, of court challenges and political intimidation to overturn the election and to crown him president.
The campaign of lies, that the election was stolen by nefarious means, permeated and poisoned political discourse in the nation, and it continues to this day.
A Brookings Institute examination concluded that a total of 42 post-election court challenges were filed at the state and federal levels. All but one were unsuccessful.
Political pressure didn’t work either because of the way the founders distributed the responsibility for running elections.
The Elections Clause in the Constitution divides the responsibility for elections between the federal and state governments. It gives to states the power to determine the times, places and manner of holding elections. It reserves for the federal government the power to alter such regulations.
The foresight of the founders contained in this single clause was profound.
It meant that President Trump had to go hat in hand to Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, a Republican who reportedly had campaigned for Trump, to try to convince him to throw out that state’s election results in which Joe Biden came out on top. Instead, Bowers refused and upheld the law.
It meant that President Trump had to try to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, to “find” 11,780 votes, the number he needed to overturn Biden’s win there.
The secretary thoroughly rejected Trump’s assertions and theories that massive election fraud had occurred in his state. According to a transcript of a conservation between them, Raffensperger said, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”
Trump’s effort to bully Vice President Mike Pence to ignore the Constitution and decree that Electoral College votes would be sent back to the states for “correction” failed as well because Pence heeded the counsel of constitutional lawyers and members of his own party.
The insurrection failed because of the brave law enforcement officers who fought the mob, the brave state officials who refused to be intimidated and a judiciary that upheld the law.
The Capitol held. The Constitution held. Americans kept the republic. It’s no small miracle and should make this year’s Independence Day even more deeply meaningful.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
