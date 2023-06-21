Idaho legislators should not allow public tax dollars to flow to private schools of any type. This would fracture one of the last remaining common American experiences and risk the destruction of our democracy.
Special interest groups that have no use for government except as a means to channel public funds into private enterprises are lobbying legislators hard for school vouchers in many states. Idaho is one of those states. The Idaho Statesman reported last week that voucher advocates have poured $177,000 into lobbying lawmakers this year and spent even more last year supporting pro-voucher candidates and trying to defeat opponents.
Public pay for private education is contrary to the concept of the separation of church and state embodied in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It states clearly that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or the free exercise thereof.
Pro-voucher groups seem unbothered by this, but they should be concerned. Not only will vouchers open the door to mixing church and state, they will enable the mixing of mosque and state, temple and state, synagogues and state, and cults and state.
Idaho already has a post-COVID problem in lagging student math achievement. Just 42% of students achieved math proficiency on the Idaho Standards Achievement Test.
Vouchers won’t help that poor showing. They would make it worse because the state would have no control of teacher qualifications in private schools.
Voucher supporters operate under the illusion that parents know how to educate their kids. After the home-schooling experience during the pandemic, it’s a good bet that parents would agree that they can’t teach and don’t want to.
Parents are not trained educators. If they were, American students would not have lost ground during the pandemic’s remote classes.
Vouchers are an invitation to political and religious divisions. It’s easy to imagine the uproar that will ensue when groups demand an equal flow of tax dollars to schools that teach varying strains of Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism or other philosophies outside Christianity.
Then there’s the matter of money. Private-school vouchers have put Arizona in a jam. They haven’t saved the state money. Instead, vouchers have put it in a financial hole. They are projected to cost $835 million more than the $65 million the state budgeted.
Idaho taxpayers can’t afford that kind of mistake.
School vouchers could break the back of democracy by obliterating one of the last remaining common American experiences.
Today’s citizens get news from organizations that align with their political leanings not from the universal 5 o’clock TV news that once touched nearly every American.
When the military draft existed, people from many walks of life were joined together in the mission to protect the nation by force of arms.
Movie theaters brought audiences limited numbers of movies only in theaters and did not drown them in the ocean of entertainment that dominates streaming today.
Vouchers of any name—school choice, scholarships, tuition grants, education savings accounts or tuition tax credits—would divide Americans, destroy civic education, invite religious conflict, shred the Constitution and result in unprecedented social warfare.
Idaho should protect its public schools, not destroy them.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In