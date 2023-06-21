Idaho legislators should not allow public tax dollars to flow to private schools of any type. This would fracture one of the last remaining common American experiences and risk the destruction of our democracy.

Special interest groups that have no use for government except as a means to channel public funds into private enterprises are lobbying legislators hard for school vouchers in many states. Idaho is one of those states. The Idaho Statesman reported last week that voucher advocates have poured $177,000 into lobbying lawmakers this year and spent even more last year supporting pro-voucher candidates and trying to defeat opponents.

Public pay for private education is contrary to the concept of the separation of church and state embodied in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It states clearly that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or the free exercise thereof.

