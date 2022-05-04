In the West, people have a love-hate relationship with public lands.
Like shiny objects, they attract attention. They fire imagination. They also inspire a covetous desire to possess and keep them from others.
In Blaine County, population growth and concentrated wealth have resulted in a proliferation of No Trespassing signs. County officials are struggling to keep access to public lands open and free from illegal blockage.
Actress Demi Moore has launched the latest effort to thwart public access to the Big Wood River with a request to intervene in a lawsuit between Blaine County and the Flying Heart Ranch Homeowners Association.
The request could delay or derail a negotiated settlement between the association and the county that has been three years in the making and already approved by 70% of the subdivision’s property owners.
The county wants to build two public parking lots near public pedestrian easements between the road and the river. The two lots would lie alongside the road that serves the subdivision. One would be near a vacant lot that Moore owns.
In the request to intervene in the lawsuit, Moore insists that parking be prohibited and that the homeowners association be granted possession of the road, which runs atop a county right-of-way. It is an unabashed bid to end public access, convert public land to private use and bar the public from the river.
The county has already given away too much in the proposal to limit parking to just eight spaces. Given high demand for river recreation, this is far too little, especially given that a court ruling had held that the public has the right to park in an established right-of-way that include the shoulders of the road.
Blaine County should powerfully resist any attempt to destroy or limit public access to public lands. It should refuse to be worn down.
Some things should not be mere matters of money or private influence. Public access to public lands is one of them.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
