The Declaration of Independence that the nation will celebrate next week now sits under thick glass in an elevated case in the National Archives. It’s a humble-looking document, but has got to be the greatest breakup letter of all time.

It’s handwritten in ink on rumpled parchment. It doesn’t look like it could start a bloody revolution in which citizen soldiers defeated the world’s greatest superpower of the time.

Today, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum attracts more visitors than the declaration. Granted, it just lies there and doesn’t move, but the power it exudes is quite remarkable.

