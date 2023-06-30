The Declaration of Independence that the nation will celebrate next week now sits under thick glass in an elevated case in the National Archives. It’s a humble-looking document, but has got to be the greatest breakup letter of all time.
It’s handwritten in ink on rumpled parchment. It doesn’t look like it could start a bloody revolution in which citizen soldiers defeated the world’s greatest superpower of the time.
Today, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum attracts more visitors than the declaration. Granted, it just lies there and doesn’t move, but the power it exudes is quite remarkable.
It was signed by just 56 men from 13 states, fewer than attend public hearings in most small towns.
Reading the digital version doesn’t take long and it’s a good read, worthy of the 10 or 15 minutes it takes. It will remind readers not only of the turbulent times in an emerging nation but describes the underpinnings of attitudes that have shaped the United States for more than two centuries. It will also be evident that the desire for freedom regularly repeats itself in other places in the world.
The declaration begins with lofty language about self-evident truths, unalienable rights, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the words familiar to most students.
Then the breakup letter emerges. It complains about government oppression and then really gets going with a long list of offenses and injuries committed by the King of Great Britain.
The signers of the declaration were really, really upset at the king for actions that have faded into the mists of history. The issue for them wasn’t only a bunch of taxes on tea. It was far more. The list of 27 grievances could easily have come out of Ukraine today, where Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war continues.
A few items stand out on the list. The declaration’s authors wrote that the people of the American states were angry at the king:
“For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offenses.”
“For protecting them [armed troops], by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:”
“He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.”
Like many classic breakup letters, the declaration says that the country had asked politely for better treatment and begged and pleaded with the King to be nice and do things differently. But nothing changed.
The 247th anniversary of that breakup is a great time for Americans to think about what we’ve done with the freedoms that began with the signing of the declaration in 1776, whether we’ve used them well and if adjustments are necessary in the future.
If the declaration’s authors were to suddenly reappear, they likely would be unhappy about the way the idea of freedom has been misapplied and misused, especially in the mistreatment of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans. No doubt they would be appalled at the idea that freedom would be used as an excuse for violence, ongoing racism and egregious economic inequity.
However, they would be delighted to know that they gave millions of people a chance to live free of fickle and feckless tyrants and to live instead under the rule of law established by citizens, however imperfect and changeable it may be.
Reading the Declaration of Independence will give every American a lot more to celebrate on the Fourth of July.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In