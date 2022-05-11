With political upheaval in the nation and in the state of Idaho, the newspaper’s primary election endorsements this year are based on the premise that the most qualified candidates are those who will do no harm—or as little as possible.
Given the rightward shift of once seemingly moderate candidates, particularly in the Republican Party, it’s difficult to discern where even incumbents may take the state and nation.
Voters have an especially difficult job this year because many candidates have refused to debate challengers. This is reason enough for voters to avoid risk, stay with the status quo and look for solidly grounded candidates to face off in November’s general election.
The newspaper endorses candidates in contested races in the two major party primaries and ballot measures in Ketchum, Bellevue and the Wood River Rural Fire Tax District.
Republican Primary
Voters should give these incumbents the nod to run again for the listed offices in November. Their public records are extensive.
U.S. Senator: Mike Crapo
U.S. Representative Second District: Mike Simpson
Idaho Governor: Brad Little
Idaho Attorney General: Lawrence Wasden
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sherri Ybarra
Voters should go for the following candidates in the contested open races.
Idaho Lieutenant Governor: Scott Bedke. The Idaho Speaker of the House touts his record as a tax cutter as his primary qualification for the job. It’s not. It’s his political savvy and common sense in dealing with the increasingly rough waters in the Capitol. He is the best one in the field.
Secretary of State: Phil McGrane. As the Ada County Clerk who trained as a lawyer, he is the obvious choice to run for the office that oversees elections in the state. He is committed to convenient and secure elections. He is the only candidate who doesn’t subscribe to false voter-fraud theories. He’s a solid choice.
District 26 State Senator: Laurie Lickley. With two terms as a District 25 representative, she opted to try to cross the rotunda when redistricting put her in a new district with an open seat. She knows the legislative ropes, which puts her head and shoulders over the competition.
District 26 State Representative: Jack Nelsen. This longtime farmer and former music teacher with a master’s degree in education is new to state politics. Yet, 20 years of experience on the Jerome Planning and Zoning Commission and a seat on the College of Southern Idaho Board say he may bring patience and practical experience to an institution that desperately needs both.
Democratic Primary
U.S. Senator: no endorsement. Neither non-profit director David Roth nor asset manager Ben Pursley has distinguished himself in the race or has any experience in public office. Roth lists top issues as health care and immigration, while Pursley’s issues tend toward protecting Idahoans, taxation and economics. Roth takes no position on breaching dams to protect salmon, while Pursley says he supports all viable options. Tough choice, Dems.
Clerk of the District Court: Stephen McDougall Graham. There’s a reason he was the unanimous choice of the Blaine County commissioners who appointed him to the office after the previous clerk retired. His background, a master’s degree in public policy and experience in non-profit administration and grant writing, give him a leg up in overseeing the functions on which all other county offices depend.
Ballot Measures
Ketchum local-option sales tax for housing: Vote yes. The measure would generate an estimated $2.8 million annually to be used solely to support and provide workforce housing. It deserves an enthusiastic thumbs up. It is likely the city’s last chance to move the needle on housing.
Affordable housing units are scarce. Their numbers have shrunk for years. Shortsighted state and local politics and pandering to narrow attitudes have left Ketchum with few options and less housing. A recent study showed that fewer workforce housing units exist in Ketchum than in any comparable mountain resort town.
It also showed that just 7% of Ketchum’s workforce live in town primarily because high rents trump their paychecks.
The proposed higher local sales tax, the bulk paid by visitors, is the tool the city needs to put toward more housing. The taxes proposed aren’t likely to dampen spending on retail sales, lodging, liquor or building materials on which they would be collected.
Parking lots don’t make communities. Local people do. A vote for this tax is a vote to keep Ketchum alive.
Wood River Fire Protection District fire station bond: Vote no. The $17.1 million bond issue would increase property taxes on homes within the rural tax district by $74.33 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value each year for 25 years.
The same proposal failed by 18 votes last November. The rural fire district is hoping to beat that narrow margin with a rerun.
The city of Hailey and the fire district have tried and failed to bring their fire and ambulance operations under the same umbrella. Outside experts who looked at the issue a decade ago blamed the failure on differences in attitudes and culture.
Voters have a chance to weigh in on the matter and to send a message by turning down the bond. The city and the fire district should get to the table, talk turkey and sensibly consolidate services. After that’s done would be the time to ask voters to build new facilities.
Bellevue local-option sales tax on lodging: Vote yes. The rise in short-term rentals and development of more hotel rooms in Bellevue has given the area’s most cash-strapped city government the chance to raise a little money.
A 3% local-option sales tax on lodging would bring in an estimated $82,000 a year that would be earmarked for city streets.
Bellevue’s streets are famous for winter slush ruts and potholes the rest of the year. Residents complain, but the city can’t afford to fix them.
Given that the tax would be paid entirely by visitors, residents would be remiss to turn down the opportunity to fix some streets.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
