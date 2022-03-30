U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, recently issued a plan that he claimed “would let voters know what we would do” if Republicans are elected. The plan should be viewed as an early April Fool’s joke.
Scott is the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He helps raise money for Republican candidates and helps decide which candidates will receive it. As such, his beliefs could affect who gets to join the pool of Republican candidates and the campaign they might wage.
Sen. Scott didn’t hold back. His “11-point Plan to Rescue America” laid out what The Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank called “easily the most radical document to be put forward by a member of the leadership of a major political party in modern times.”
Milbank wasn’t wrong.
Scott bragged that his plan would mean every household would pay at least $1 in federal income taxes. On its face, it seems reasonable that everyone pay something to support public programs.
Bean counters at various think tanks who looked deeper determined that the plan would raise federal taxes about $100 billion per year, mostly by making 75% of Americans pay more, but not the top earners. Unfairness would be baked in.
In line with limited-government Republicanism, Scott’s plan would automatically sunset, or end, all federal legislation five years after passage.
This would mean that everything the government does, including Social Security, Medicare, Veterans Benefits, immigration laws, speed limits, etc., must be debated and passed every five years. Chaos would ensue.
Ever wonder how condos would look in Yellowstone National Park? Scott’s plan would sell all “non-essential” federal land.
Are you fudging your tax return? IRS funding and its workforce would be cut in half.
Debt ceiling increases would be prohibited. The almost certain default on government debt that would follow would trash the value of the dollar.
Other Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly disavowed Scott’s plan and spoke of it no more. The media moved on.
But the idea that America doesn’t need a robust federal government is not a joke. Scott’s 11-point plan is more than a far-right attempt to troll liberals.
“Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem,” President Ronald Reagan famously said. Like too many memorable cliches, this one was simple, clear and wrong.
Like all sentient beings, humans must organize themselves in order to function together. Modern, highly technical, densely populated economies simply don’t work without predictable, consistent rules of the road and governments to enforce them. America has chosen representative democracy over strongman rule to set those rules.
Scott’s ridiculous plan is more campaign tactic than legislative proposal. It may be a joke, but his reason for creating it isn’t.
Americans should know what Republicans or Democrats would do if their party members were elected because winning control of any government is no joke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In