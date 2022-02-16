China’s zero-COVID strategy has been the excuse for a uniquely repressive Olympic Games. The massive sporting event is meant to showcase the world coming together. In fact, it reflects China’s intense paranoia about the West.
The Olympic Games are a chance for the world to see and appreciate the almost superhuman physical and mental skills of elite athletes. While curling matches might not really be responsible for an entire nation’s pride, and Americans rarely see athletes not wearing the Stars and Stripes, the Olympics do bring countries together onto a stage.
NBC’s ratings for 2022 have been disappointing. Limitations imposed by the Chinese for these games are producing clunky coverage, as if scripts were written in advance and the action on snow and ice has to be edited to fit.
The usual and annoying focus on expected results rather than what actually happens is certainly part of the weirdness. China’s increasing authoritarianism and paranoia, especially about the United States, are at the root.
According to reports in The Washington Post, Chinese state media told audiences that the United States could be expected to use dirty tricks to embarrass China. A think tank in Shenzhen went to the trouble of compiling a list of them. It included allegations that athletes might be paid to disrupt the games by making obscene gestures and “breaking out of controlled zones.”
Athletes were cautioned about using their own cell phones or posting to social media because of China’s massive surveillance systems. They were cautioned not to make politically sensitive remarks.
Chinese-imposed restrictions were not about COVID. The political and paranoid underpinnings of China’s approach to these Olympics was evident in a statement issued early on in the Games by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, who called U.S. allegations of genocide against the Uyghurs in western China the “lie of the century, which fully exposed its sinister intention of politicizing the Games and maliciously smearing China.”
Although it is an economic and military world power, China is reverting to its historic roots as a nation walled off from outside influences. In that isolation, what it hears and reacts to is only what it tells itself.
The Olympics are never without political overtones. National goals often come into conflict. But paranoia is a poor place from which to make good decisions, especially when the paranoid number in the billions and possess cyber weapons.
Americans know that Chinese fears about U.S. Olympic athletes is delusional. Most Americans probably couldn’t pin Beijing on a map much less spend brain power figuring out how to attack Chinese interests.
Enjoy the rest of the Olympics. Cheer for athletes wearing USA on their uniforms or whomever is your favorite. After the games end, pay a bit more attention to foreign affairs. China and the West have competing interests. Paranoia shouldn’t win gold for turning competition into violent conflict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In