At long last, it appears that the political permafrost that has crushed action on the shortage of workforce housing may be easing.
For decades, the problem was clear to anyone who cared to look, but solutions were beaten back by the unfounded fears of elected officials who believed their jobs were to be loved by all or who put theories before the practical needs of residents.
Mindsets that made mountains out of legal molehills also stymied solutions. They became easy excuses for elected officials and their legal advisors to avoid doing the hard work of finding ways to address housing needs that fit within Idaho’s restrictive legal framework.
The pandemic not only blew up the frozen thinking, it put the need for workforce housing front and center on local officials’ agendas.
Hailey is now crafting new density bonuses for developers. To access it, a draft ordinance before the City Council would ask developers of large projects to reserve 10% of units for tenants with incomes between $35,800 and $61,400 and to set aside 30% percent of all units for full-time Blaine County residents.
The Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust are the brains behind the ordinance. It would also ask developers to impose a voluntary real estate transfer fee to be levied and donated to the city when units are sold. The city would use the money for more housing.
Hailey has also approved a dozen new rent-restricted apartment units in a 104-unit development in Woodside. These will help chip away at the estimated need for 471 new affordable units a year valley-wide that a housing consultant said are needed.
Ketchum voters will see a ballot measure this spring that will ask them to add the use of the Resort Cities Local Option Sales Tax to build housing to the list of things the tax may be used for.
These steps will help melt the political permafrost, but it will take more good ideas, determined officials and public support to make our mountain towns hospitable for young workers, middle-class families and thriving businesses again.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
As Ketchum moves forward with towns in the Wood River Valley the focus needs to be on providing housing for those who work in the Valley and genuinely contribute to its economic health and success.
Yes, but. If the WRV is not careful, it will make the same mistakes Aspen has. Aspen has 3000 taxpayer subsidized affordable housing units.....and a massive worker shortage. How can that be? Because there is no work requirement for most of their housing. The ave age in Aspen housing is over 50--lots of retirees who are enjoying living in paradise on a subsidized basis. The WRV has a worker shortage as much as a housing shortage. Income ceiling qualifications alone will not address that. We need deed restrictions that require people living in public housing to work in the community.
