This is the question that Idahoans should ask their state legislators in the wake of a new survey that shows that a large percentage of the state’s maternal medicine practitioners are considering leaving the state.
When the U.S. Supreme Court returned decisions on abortion to the states in a June 2022 ruling, Idaho became one of the first states to ban abortions. Additional laws have made doctors who perform abortions for nearly any reason targets for punitive civil actions and criminal prosecutions.
The draconian laws and the legal chaos that has ensued are making doctors think twice about practicing in Idaho. If doctors leave, every patient, not just pregnant women and their families, will suffer the consequences of having fewer doctors to treat them.
The survey showed that 41% of maternal medicine practitioners are considering leaving the state in the coming year. An additional 23% said they might consider a move.
Dr. Lauren Miller conducted the survey. She is a maternal fetal medicine doctor who also heads up the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care. The organization has called for evidence-based laws around maternal care and has objected to legislative interference in medical matters.
The flight of doctors and other maternal health-care providers from Idaho would not be a concern if the state had more than enough providers, but it does not. A 2021 report by the Association of American Medical Colleges listed Idaho as last of all states in the number of physicians per 100,000 population.
In 2020, the March of Dimes released a report that showed that 48% of the state’s 44 counties are maternity care deserts that lack a hospital or birth center that can care for pregnant women.
The abortion ban has made it likely that access to medical care will only get worse.
Idaho educates few doctors in state. Moreover, medical students who undertake residencies in Idaho will not get abortion training, a deficiency that will affect their ability to practice in states where abortion is legal. Few medical students would choose to limit their options, which could reduce the ranks of physicians in the state even more.
The ill will toward medical professionals oozing out Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office isn’t helping matters.
He recently withdrew a letter to a GOP legislator that stated that the state’s abortion ban “prohibits an Idaho medical provider from either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines.”
The letter was a clear threat. Although Labrador rescinded the letter shortly after a lawsuit was filed against his office, the threat remained.
With the Legislature in recess, legislators are back in their respective districts. Constituents should contact them and let them know that they oppose laws that drive doctors from Idaho.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
