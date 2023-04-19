Now what?

This is the question that Idahoans should ask their state legislators in the wake of a new survey that shows that a large percentage of the state’s maternal medicine practitioners are considering leaving the state.

When the U.S. Supreme Court returned decisions on abortion to the states in a June 2022 ruling, Idaho became one of the first states to ban abortions. Additional laws have made doctors who perform abortions for nearly any reason targets for punitive civil actions and criminal prosecutions.

