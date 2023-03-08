If the Idaho Legislature passes Senate Bill 1056, Idaho could become a place of fear and intimidation.
The bill would end the state’s prohibition on the formation of private armed militias and would allow them to parade in public with firearms.
Last week, the Senate State Affairs Committee sent the bill to the floor with a do-pass recommendation. It has every chance of success.
Last year, the Idaho House overwhelmingly approved a similar bill. Gov. Brad Little then called the state’s prohibition on private militias that has been in place for nearly 100 years “needless and inconsistent with Idahoans’ rights to peaceably assemble and bear arms in public,” according to a spokesman for his office.
According to the nonpartisan Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center, all 50 states “prohibit private, unauthorized militias and military units from engaging in activities reserved for the state militia, including law enforcement activities.”
Idaho should not be the first to make them legal.
If it does, it would be like lighting up the sky with a neon invitation for domestic terrorists, hate groups and wannabe tough guys to come here, form up, suit up, throw weapons over their shoulders and march whenever they wish to intimidate others.
If the state does so in the name of the Second Amendment “right” to bear arms, it will invite war on another, the First Amendment guarantee of free speech and assembly.
Speech will not be free if it must be undertaken in front of people armed with loaded weapons.
Imagine the chilling effect—or worse—on public discussions or marches around divisive issues like abortion, minority rights, pornography, gun control and voting rights.
Before putting out the welcome mat for private armed militias, legislators and the governor should envision contentious hearings held in a Statehouse surrounded by an armed mob.
It would be far better to make Idaho a safe place for reasoned debate, not armed intimidation.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
I think armed militias are allowed as long as they are well regulated.
Always surprising that these extreme leftists think they will last very long in idaho..
What exactly are you inferring? It’s not extreme to oppose being accidentally shot by some yahoo parading around with a gun stuffed in their underwear.
Idaho; you can parade with your weapon locked and loaded (but not in mascara).
Now the IME is worried about free speech after 3 years of trying to silence free and open debate about COVID. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds.
…and your bounds know nothing.
