Greetings from the West to the rest of America: Welcome to wildfire season.
Until now, millions of Americans have lived in blissful ignorance of the deepening damage that climate change has been inflicting on big hunks of the country. Every summer, it leaves millions of acres in the West tinder-dry and apt to flame with the tiniest lick of lightning.
Last week, the East got its own fire alarm.
Rivers of smoke swirled down from Canada. The haze unsettled the nation’s news axis that runs between New York City and Washington, D.C.
Events outside that axis commonly receive scant attention. This has produced a monoculture news ecosystem that feeds readers and listeners a steady diet of political mush periodically punctuated by mass shootings, protests or hurricanes.
It can take months, millions of acres of scorched forests and deserts, thousands of evacuees and the incineration of entire towns before wildfires in the West get a mention as “Other News.”
When smoke from hundreds of fires in Alberta recently descended on Seattle and western Washington, national news outlets barely noticed. Lawmakers shrugged.
However, when the smoke from fires in Ontario and Quebec turned the air an ugly yellow-orange in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., as it did last week, alarm bells went off in the news axis.
The smoke also triggered a Code Purple air quality advisory in Washington, D.C., the label for very unhealthy air. Lawmakers there couldn’t help but notice.
Smokeageddon grabbed headlines and broadcast reporters hyperventilated about the millions of people inconvenienced by smoke-caused flight delays and medical problems. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it an “emergency crisis.”
This week, the latest choking stream from Canada’s fires blanketed Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest. It got little to no attention except from local and regional news organizations.
Top national headlines and analyses were devoted to former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on charges of illegal possession of sensitive and potentially dangerous classified government documents after he left office.
More ink, more pixels and more airtime were devoted to the former president’s egregious behavior than to the smoke, the fires and what is causing them. That’s likely to continue.
When winds blow the toxic haze away, they also seem to erase the experience from memory, and people go on as if nothing happened.
There are 450 wildfires burning in Canada and the wildfire season has just begun. Wildfires have no respect for borders. Nature’s blindness to these lines on maps should continue to lead the news.
Americans need help to focus their attention on the effects of climate change that are becoming too real. National news organizations should ramp up reporting on the effects of climate change even though polls show that climate ranks low on most Americans’ lists of concerns.
Our lack of concern creates a false sense of security, but climate change won’t be denied.
The smoke from Canada says we must pay attention. Americans in the West have watched the warnings swirl skyward in tornados of fire and seen them in stone chimneys standing in pools of ashes that were once homes.
The West empathizes with the East. Smoke is irritating and local wildfires are worse. However, now that they’ve gotten the East’s attention, maybe the whole nation can get serious about fighting climate change.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
