The labor shortage is real, and businesses are desperate for workers, but these facts apparently haven’t made a dent in Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s thinking.

In December, he withdrew his support for the Affordable and Secure Food Act that would have eased labor pressures on American farms by opening pathways to citizenship for farmworkers who have been in the country for at least 10 years.

An earlier version of the legislation had passed the House but failed to garner consideration in the fading weeks of last year.

