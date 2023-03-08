Dictionaries define McCarthyism as the political practice of publicizing accusations of disloyalty or subversion with insufficient regard to evidence. The word is suited for the actions of U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California.
The term is a play on the name of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, who rose to fame in the early 1950s by claiming to possess a list of 205 “card-carrying” Communists employed by the U.S. State Department, a list he never produced.
With Senate hearings, McCarthy stoked national paranoia about domestic Communists lurking behind every bush. The hearings upended the lives of government workers, destroyed Hollywood careers, and turned friend against friend. Even Gen. George Marshall, who led the rebuilding of Europe after World War II, was dragged through McCarthy’s mud.
Those 1950s years saw the fringe elements of the political right gin up the baseless Red Scare for political advantage. Kevin McCarthy is leading his party down the same shameful yellow brick road.
McCarthy came to Washington in 2006 with a Republican Party shifting ever further right into uncompromising partisanship. He won the speakership of the House by running full force toward conspiracy fabulists, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fanboys and fangirls, stolen-election lies and shameless propaganda.
Then, McCarthy formed a subcommittee tasked to investigate the “weaponizing of the federal government,” named Sen. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, its chair, then turned it loose to harass the FBI and big tech for allegedly targeting President Donald Trump and participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jordan’s self-described central theme “it’s always worse than we thought” has turned instead to mean the veracity of his claims.
Whistleblowers whom Jordan insisted testify behind closed doors last week offered only crackpot conspiracy theories, partisan financial support, and no eyewitness proximity to anything.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, last week faced Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office during a roundtable discussion on election integrity. He was primarily responsible for overseeing that state’s 2020 elections. She told him that thousands of dead people had voted, according to news reports.
The correct number was four, Sterling said. Greene indicated that she was convinced the election had been stolen because everyone she knew voted for Trump.
McCarthy has named Greene, to the House Homeland Security Committee that oversees the border and the House Oversight Committee.
McCarthy, on his own and without notice, handed 41,000 hours of Capitol security tapes to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson despite the fact that the Dominion lawsuit has exposed Fox for promoting stolen election lies to protect ratings and its bottom line. Why worry that Fox might use tapes from January 6th in any way they choose?
McCarthy promised to release the tapes to the Democrats and the public. So far, he has released nothing.
Fever dreams of the victimization of “real” Americans by nefarious progressives will burn themselves out, one hopes, before destroying the democracy the dreamers claim to love.
Until a better term for what the nation is being put through is found, McCarthyism 2.0 will do.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
