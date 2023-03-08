Dictionaries define McCarthyism as the political practice of publicizing accusations of disloyalty or subversion with insufficient regard to evidence. The word is suited for the actions of U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California.

The term is a play on the name of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, who rose to fame in the early 1950s by claiming to possess a list of 205 “card-carrying” Communists employed by the U.S. State Department, a list he never produced.

With Senate hearings, McCarthy stoked national paranoia about domestic Communists lurking behind every bush. The hearings upended the lives of government workers, destroyed Hollywood careers, and turned friend against friend. Even Gen. George Marshall, who led the rebuilding of Europe after World War II, was dragged through McCarthy’s mud.

