The U.S. Senate and House members and state legislators who will be seated in January should make it a top priority to make government boring again.
Healthy government operations should not be so earthshaking as to qualify as breaking news on the web, TV, radio and in newspapers every day of the week.
They should not generate overwrought reactions from news observers from one coast to the other.
They should not make Americans afraid to open a newspaper or website or turn on the TV for fear of being served up yet another outrage of the day.
Some days in the halls of government should put national reporters to sleep and send their news organizations scurrying for stories outside the New York-Washington, D.C., axis. They would find out that the U.S. is a big country full of interesting people doing amazing things.
Lawmakers would do well to refrain from hair-on-fire posts, tweets and videos that may or may not be accurate and that stir up a nation that needs a vacation from outrage.
It would be a relief to hear or see the phrase “serious and workmanlike” used to describe the demeanor of every lawmaker.
It would be a welcome change to know that when an elected official is referred to as “honorable” that it is most likely an accurate description.
Instead of trying to grab headlines or put themselves in the spotlight, senators and representatives should take a page out of the operations handbook of most local government officials who deal with the everydayness of their constituents’ lives.
They should fill the proverbial potholes on Main Street, keep the water and sewer systems running and try to keep residents safe from harm. They should get help to people who need it, provide kids a good education and shore up the economy.
If state and federal lawmakers modeled themselves after members of city councils, county boards and school boards, they would spend time talking, not grandstanding. They would agree to spend money in the best interests of all Americans and their families, not just rich Americans and uber-wealthy corporations.
They would simply and humbly do the jobs they were elected to do.
They would address real issues, not issues made up and tested in front of focus groups to guarantee maximal ignition of political fires in the service of narcissistic or misguided political ends.
They would apply cool analysis and problem-solving skills to sort out what to spend time on. They would move lawmakers who senselessly disrupt the business of the nation into political limbo.
So many of the issues with which Americans have been whipsawed in the last six years wasted valuable time and energy that could have been applied to finding agreement and solving the nation’s very real problems.
America doesn’t need any more insurrections. Making government boring again could be the invigorating tonic that an exhausted electorate needs.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
