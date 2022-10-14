Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars website enjoyed living in Liars’ Paradise, also known as the internet, until it turned into hell on Wednesday.
A Connecticut jury put Jones and his ilk on notice that grievous lies that defame innocent people will not be tolerated, even if delivered while waving the banner of “free speech.” It made it clear that legal boundaries on speech still exist, even on the internet.
A judge had found Jones liable for defamation by default after he failed to produce evidence required in the lawsuit against him. The jury left no doubt how it viewed his activities when it ordered him to pay the defamed family members of eight victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings nearly $1 billion in damages.
Twenty first-grade students and six educators were shot and killed by a single shooter who entered a Newtown, Conn., elementary school. Jones had promoted a theory that the government faked the shootings as a pretext for taking away Americans’ guns.
He also alleged that the kids’ parents were actors who lied about the shootings and the deaths of the children.
He did so through his Infowars website. Overblown conspiracies, including this one, generated millions of views, according to evidence submitted in court hearings.
Family members testified that the harassment of parents that followed Jones’ persistent allegations included online abuse and death threats that forced some to leave their homes.
At long last, the jury decision may signal that the public is fed up and ready to impose serious consequences on people and organizations that disseminate illegal and harmful speech on the internet.
The damages the Connecticut jury awarded should scare the internet’s lie factories truthful.
This was not the first time Jones has been sued for defamation and faced damages. A Texas jury in August awarded plaintiffs nearly $50 million in damages in a similar lawsuit brought by parents of another Sandy Hook victim.
An economic expert who testified in the Texas case estimated that Jones’ net worth ranges from $135 million to $270 million, according to the Texas Tribune.
Jones and his companies have filed for bankruptcy, and it is unknown if he will be able to pay the damages. Yet, he was not humbled. After Wednesday’s jury verdict, Infowars launched a shameless appeal for donations to pay for his legal costs.
The First Amendment to the Constitution that protects political speech has never protected all speech. Speech that defames private individuals, is obscene, promotes illegal conduct or incites imminent lawless action is prohibited by law.
The jury award put internet bloggers, podcasters and video broadcasters on notice that such laws aren’t suspended just because something is posted on the internet.
Turning Liars’ Paradise into hell is a good first step toward a safer and more civil internet.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
