Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars website enjoyed living in Liars’ Paradise, also known as the internet, until it turned into hell on Wednesday.

A Connecticut jury put Jones and his ilk on notice that grievous lies that defame innocent people will not be tolerated, even if delivered while waving the banner of “free speech.” It made it clear that legal boundaries on speech still exist, even on the internet.

A judge had found Jones liable for defamation by default after he failed to produce evidence required in the lawsuit against him. The jury left no doubt how it viewed his activities when it ordered him to pay the defamed family members of eight victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings nearly $1 billion in damages.

