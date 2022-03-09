Poring over the distressing news coming out of Ukraine, one beacon of hope is the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the bravery and commitment to his people he has demonstrated as he faces a Russian foe more powerful and with far greater resources than he has at his disposal. And yet, he doesn’t back down. He is front and center in his bulletproof vest trying to save his people and his country. Do we have that leadership? Do we have that bravery? We have been inundated for years with a constant barrage of leaders not leading at all but caving in to special interests they are beholden to, failing to do the right thing for fear of being cancelled or failing to do what is right in order to safeguard personal ambition and self-interests over those they are meant to serve. This isn’t just limited to government, but also the media, corporations and even school administrations. So, thank you, President Zelenskyy, for reminding us all that courage, bravery, and standing up for what you believe is right even in the face of your own peril still exists in this world today.
Tracy Kanowsky
Ketchum
