As a longtime resident of this legislative district, I want to highlight the nonpartisan leadership of our current District 26 legislators, Representative Sally Toone, Representative Muffy Davis, and Senator Michelle Stennett, in response to the partisan salvos launched at the Fairfield Town hall and a recent letter to the editor. Unlike the candidates represented at the meeting, our current legislative team holds constituents above party, practicality above ideology, and cooperation above division. These values are represented continually in our legislators’ work.
Representative Toone is our local education voice and sponsored a bipartisan finance bill to fund state education programs for the deaf and blind. Representative Davis sponsored a bill that cut legal red tape for nurses and midwives to respond to their patients’ needs. Senator Stennett sponsored a bill to support Idaho residents’ water rights and to aid in the cleanup of pollution and petroleum. Not only were all three bills sponsored by Davis, Toone, and Stennett passed into law, but all three bills were approved unanimously in both the Idaho House and Senate.
Legislative accomplishments are only half of the leadership that Sally, Muffy, and Michelle show every day. Outside of the legislative season, all three meet local officials and discuss their issues and policies at forums for constituents, endorse and take part in local events and programs, and are visible, ever present fixtures of our communities. They even took part in supporting the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, a national legislative initiative with tangible, local benefits for Idahoans. From the towns of south-central Idaho to Boise and the statehouse floor, Sally, Muffy, and Michelle have spent their entire lives supporting our communities, and we can count on them with our vote this November.
Sherrie Gregory
Chair, Camas County Democrats
Progressive, Conservative, Socialist, Democrat, Libertarian, Republican, Moderate, American, "A vote for Joe Biden is not a vote for the Democratic Party".... Cornel West
