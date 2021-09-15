Kudos to the Sun Valley City Council for considering requiring Covid vaccines for participation in all Sun Valley indoor events. To those of us who consider it a civic duty to protect our community, let alone our own families, this is a breath of fresh air. Anticipating that there will likely be push back, I want to say thank you Michelle Griffith for showing some spine and common sense. Protecting our community by cooperating against a common threat is not an onerous imposition on anybody.
Cliff Cunha, Hailey
