The Mountain Express editorial board was right (“Default to yes,” published June 16) that we need to default to “yes.”
And so, I say “yes” to the basic premise of Jamie Caton’s letter in the same issue: The American ideal means we value unity as well as diversity and individualism.
But I don’t believe teaching Critical Race Theory promotes racism.
Yes, racism is a hugely difficult issue to teach, to learn and to absorb. This is not easy for schools or for Americans as a whole.
But we must rise above and recognize the racism in our past and correct it in our present. America is robust enough to include this truth in our educational curricula and produce an educated, open-minded citizenry. This will be hard, but we can do it.
Yes, a great country can embrace hard truths. A great country can survive and even grow stronger.
Elaine French, Ketchum
