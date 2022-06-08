Ever since my wife and I moved our family to the Wood River Valley I have found one thing to be certain, we are a community that is ready to step into the breach when help is needed. We have shelters for both women and men when times take a turn for the worse. Those in need of food can count on The Hunger Coalition. During the pandemic, "Neighbors Helping Neighbors / Vecinos Apoyando Vecinos” signs started popping up everywhere with a phone number to call. At one point a farmer brought a truckload of potatoes into town for anyone to take home. You can’t go a month without a blood drive taking place somewhere. In times of flooding total strangers will flock to a neutral site and fill sandbags, having no clue who will use them, but knowing help is needed. These are just a few examples of what makes this valley so special.
And now, in the not-so-distant future, we will be called on again to step up. Soon there are going to be some mothers in our valley who are going to need our support through their pregnancies, and possibly beyond. Whether that support comes in the form of driving them to appointments, helping provide prenatal care, diapers, formula, or even just being someone to talk to. These soon-to-be mothers (and fathers) need to know that the WRV will be here for them, whether our beliefs are pro-choice or pro-life. Now is the time to peacefully come together, as we always do in times of need, and once again show the rest of the country what it looks like to bond together and courageously step into the breach!
Nick Pettinger
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In