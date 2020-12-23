As expected, the Idaho governor’s salmon workgroup did not deliver recommendations that would fulfill its mission “to restore abundant, sustainable and well-distributed populations of salmon and steelhead in Idaho for present and future generations.” They couldn’t. The “consensus driven,” all-or-none standard imposed on the process guaranteed the outcome. Are there any processes in our country that require complete consensus before we take action?
The only scientifically supported action that will restore our fish, namely restoration of the lower Snake River via dam removal, was left off the table: This despite overwhelming support for dam removal voiced by the public (in the almost 900 oral and written comments) and repeated attempts by half the workgroup members to give dam removal its proper place in the recommendations. Idahoans responded strongly to the call for input; apparently, we hold no sway.
Gov. Little said: “Together we will develop effective salmon and steelhead policy for Idaho to ensure that abundant and sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead exist for present and future generations to enjoy.”
Doing the same yields the same. Remove the dams, restore the gift of salmon. I applaud those who stood tall for our fish.
David Cannamela
Boise
