The sad shooting of a dog last week in the Boulder Mountains was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity, that the camper with a gun thought it was a wolf. As someone who knows something about wolf behavior, wolves in Idaho stay away from campers and their dogs because they are aggressively hunted and trapped by humans. One of the reasons people rarely see them is because wolves know just how dangerous humans are. There is little or no likelihood that a wolf would approach in a campsite and attack someone’s dog. If a dog is roaming alone and approaches a wolf den or pack, then there could be problems.
Please learn more about wolves. With the Wood River Wolf Project (woodriverwolfproject.org), when wolves are attracted to the sheep grazing on public lands in Blaine County, they are easily deterred by human presence at night, use of lights and noise. Livestock guardian dogs alert the herders that predators may be present and with people making noise and flashing lights, the wolves go elsewhere. They certainly do not want to tangle with anyone camping. Sleep well in the backcountry—the big bad wolf is a myth.
Sarah Michael, Blaine County Chairwoman, Wood River Wolf Project
