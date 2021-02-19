Sun Valley, Idaho, was named the No. 1 ski destination by Ski magazine in 2020 and Blaine County boasts world-class recreation on our summer and winter trails in the largest congressionally protected American wilderness outside of Alaska.
The Idaho Trappers Association wants to add wolf trapping to our recreation list. The harrowing story of Sen. Michelle Stennett’s dog being caught in a wolf trap on Jan. 2 makes this trapping proposal an exceptionally bad idea. I say this as a lifelong hunter and fisherman in Blaine County.
In an op-ed piece on Feb. 12, Rusty Kramer, president of the Idaho Trappers Association, stated that trapping is a safe and needed wildlife management tool. Mr. Kramer also let us know that “[e]ach year, we host numerous dog-release events. … Traps and snares can be opened and dogs safely released with some hands-on training at these events.” Do Blaine County residents want “hands-on training” about how to open wolf traps in order to save our dogs and protect our residents and visitors? I think not. We cherish all our diverse wildlife, including the iconic big predators.
Please let the Idaho Fish and Game Commission know that you have concerns about the safety of your family, visitors and pets, as well as the cruelty of wolf trapping. You can send comments to the commission until Feb. 25.
According to Fish and Game, the easiest way for the public to review proposals and weigh in will be visiting the big game proposals webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/big-game, wolf management in Units 48 and 49.
There will be a virtual meeting for verbal comments on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Magic Valley Fish And Game office, idfg.idaho.gov/big-game.
People can also call in comments on Wednesday, Feb 24, starting at 5 pm to F&G’s Magic Valley office, 208-324- 4359.
Bob Jonas
Blaine County
