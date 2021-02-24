We are writing to voice our vehement opposition to wolf trapping in Blaine County (or anywhere else). Killing wolves is bad for wildlife, communities and economies.
This inhumane, indiscriminate practice belongs nowhere—especially in a place where we value wildlife so greatly and where there are many domesticated animals that enjoy our public lands with us, but risk their lives when there are traps. According to Living With Wolves, traps and snares have trapped over 173 dogs in Idaho since 2013 and many have died or lost limbs. Every animal suffers when caught in a trap—even the most diligent hunters who check their traps daily allow an animal to suffer in great pain for up to 24 hours!
Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s own data show that “Idaho wolf trappers are capturing nearly as many nontarget species as they are capturing wolves. Forty-seven percent of the species captured between the 2012/2013 to 2018/2019 trapping seasons were nontarget species, including rare fishers, wolverine, eagle and lynx ... 269 were released alive and 351 were killed.” It is likely that some released alive died later from injuries or hunger. (Source: The Wildlife News)
In addition to causing suffering and death to animals as “bycatch” as a result of this inhumane and indiscriminate practice, trapping harms our economies and undermines science. Credible science has proven the benefits of predators to keep our ecosystems healthy. Allowing trapping harms economies, especially tourism regions like Blaine County where people come for the natural beauty but boycott the state when policies undermine protection of that natural beauty, including wildlife.
Join us in voicing your opposition to allowing trapping in Blaine County by submitting a comment to Idaho Fish and Game here: idfg.idaho.gov/rules/big-game/proposal/magic-valley-region/gray-wolf/magic-valley-region-gray-wolf-general-hunt-0.
Aimée and Ann Christensen
Sun Valley
