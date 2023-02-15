Scientists all over the globe are reporting that we are losing biological diversity, upon which our lives depend.
Last December, 188 governments met at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Montreal (COP 15) to produce a landmark agreement to guide global action to protect and conserve biological diversity. Yet here in Idaho, the Department of Fish and Game's policies utterly or willfully facilitate and support the killing, trapping and snaring of native wildlife.
The six-year wolf management plan justifies the senseless killing of 60% of the wolf population in response to supposed "wolf depredations on livestock and negative impacts on big game," neither of which is substantiated by evidence. The close relationship of IDFG with Wildlife Services which serves the livestock industry, certainly not wildlife, uses aerial gunning to take out entire packs. The “nonprofit” Foundation for Wildlife Management advocates for more killing, hunting, trapping, and snaring of native wildlife.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Time to pick up the phone or go online and spend 5 minutes of your time to try to stop trapping in Idaho. A few hundred trappers are permitted to trap for profit while putting thousands of pets and children at risk of harm while they recreate on their public lands. This situation is inequitable. Voice your opinion. From the headline story: Anyone can comment on the proposals by visiting https://idfg.idaho.gov/node/129578 and clicking “support” or “do not support,” and then explaining their choice.
Comments can also be entered into the public record by calling 208-324-4359 and speaking with a department representative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In