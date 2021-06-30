Idaho is a state with amazing ski trails, wilderness areas, miles and miles of beautiful hiking trails, scenic areas, and probably the greatest population anywhere of children and adults who love the outdoors, care for the environment, and appreciate all-natural aspects of this beautiful state. But on July 1, a bill which was quietly pushed through the State Legislature will allow an all-out-war on the state’s wolf population.
Hunters will be allowed to use all forms of motorized vehicles to pursue wolves and to kill them in the day or night, gunning them from the air, using bait, using night vision and spotlights! They will be allowed to use year-around trapping and snares on private land, and the Fish and Game is allowed to give out any number of wolf tags. Plus, the state can hire private contractors to conduct large-scale killing of wolves, some paying $1,000 per wolf killed, to the so-called hunters in Idaho or those coming from other states.
This year-round hunt can potentially kill more than 90% of Idaho’s gray wolf population. Written by mostly cattlemen and ranchers, this bill is aimed at wolves that threaten the cattle herds that roam freely. Cattle that roam freely do their own amount of damage by trampling and overgrazing riparian areas in beaver habitat, which is so important to our waterways and surrounding ecosystem.
The cattlemen and ranchers may have their own set of problems, but destroying the balance of our natural environment and wilderness areas on account of one industry is not only a wrong choice by our state government, it also shows a lack of common sense and human decency, and little understanding of our environmental system.
MaryCarol Nelson, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In