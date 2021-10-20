Wolf bounty system ... I was hoping your Oct. 13 article regarding wolf bounties was an April Fool’s joke until I remembered we live in Idaho, the home of the lowest vaccination rate and worst education spending in the entire United States. Somehow, I think there must a connection. Now, we are paying morons to shoot our dogs, coyotes and everything else they can target in the hope of being paid a bounty by our goofball state government. As much as I love the American West, it is becoming painfully obvious that we are as moronic as those crazies running our American cities these days.
Bill Bishop, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In